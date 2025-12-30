Catholic World News

US bishops underscore virtue of hope as 2025 jubilee year closes in dioceses

December 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In Spes Non Confundit, his bull of indiction for the 2025 jubilee year, Pope Francis established that the jubilee year would end in the world’s dioceses on December 28. This article summarizes the homilies of the archbishops of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Detroit, Miami, Galveston-Houston, and Los Angeles.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

