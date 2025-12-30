Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle recounts trips to Muslim nations

December 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent homily, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, discussed his trips to three predominantly Muslim nations: Azerbaijan, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“It is good to remember that the population of Asia is around 4.8 billion people, of which only 3% is Catholic,” Cardinal Tagle preached on December 23 in the Chapel of the Magi, in the Palace of Propaganda Fide.

In Azerbaijan, “around 400 regularly attend the Masses on Sundays, most of them migrants brimming with hope amidst their difficult lives,” he said. “There are catechumens who grew up not practicing any faith, but are now drawn to Jesus and the Gospel, thanks to the friendship and sense of community provided by the Catholics.”

In Malaysia, Cardinal Tagle spoke at a gathering organized by the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences; in the United Arab Emirates, he celebrated Mass for 30,000 in Dubai (the nation’s largest city) and 18,000 in Abu Dhabi (the nation’s capital).

