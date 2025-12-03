Action Alert!
‘We need less Herod, trapped in fear,’ Cardinal Tagle tells Asian Catholic leaders

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, told Asian cardinals, bishops, and lay leaders that “we need more wise people, pilgrims who seek, listen, learn, and worship. We need less Herod, trapped in fear, power, and despair.”

Cardinal Tagle was the keynote speaker at the Great Pilgrimage of Hope, a gathering held in Penang, Malaysia, and organized by the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences. Ten cardinals, 104 bishops, and some 900 lay leaders took part in the gathering.

