Vatican newspaper highlights mining pollution in DR Congo

December 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Tra i veleni degli scarichi tossici” [Among the poisons of toxic waste], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its December 29 edition to pollution caused by mining in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Giada Aquilino’s article drew extensively on an earlier AFP report on the subject.

