Leading Congolese prelate welcomes papal peace call

December 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with Vatican News, the president of the episcopal conference in the strife-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo welcomed Pope Leo’s repeated calls for a “disarmed and disarming peace.”

Archbishop Fulgence Muteba of Lubumbashi also welcomed the continuity between Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical on care for our common home, and the teaching of the current pope. The Congolese prelate said, “The future of the world depends on safeguarding the environment and combating the destruction of everything around us.”

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, summarized Archbishop Muteba’s comments in its English-language report; it also posted the video of the interview, which was conducted in French.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

