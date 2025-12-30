Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Thomas of Villanova

December 30, 2025

Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received pilgrims from the Parish of Santo Tomás de Villanueva in Alcalá de Henares, Spain, and spoke to them about the parish’s patron saint.

St. Thomas of Villanova (or Villanueva) was an “Augustinian religious who was open to God’s action in his life, and whose readiness led him to do much good for the Church and society of his time,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place yesterday in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

The Pontiff—like St. Thomas of Villanova, a member of the Order of Saint Augustine—spoke about the saint’s continuous prayer, industriousness, and love for the poor.

