Irish archbishops question Vatican report on female deacons

December 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ireland’s two leading Catholic prelates questioned a Vatican report, issued early this month, that “excludes the possibility” of diaconal ordination for women.

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh told The Tablet that he was surprised by the unanimous report, issued by a special Vatican study group. He questioned why the report was released “in isolation,” suggesting that it should have been released along with other studies on controversial issues.” Archbishop Martin noted, however, that “Pope Leo has said that this question remains open.”

Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin told The Tablet that “many people, both women and men, will have been disappointed at the reported outcome of the study.” He too insisted that the issue of female ordination to the diaconate remains open. Archbishop Farrell said that he expects to see women leading parishes in the near future, and added: “It is important that we constantly see that leadership and ministry are not the prerogative of the ordained.”

