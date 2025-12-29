Catholic World News

Strive for Christian unity, Ecumenical Patriarch urges in Christmas encyclical

December 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Christmas encyclical, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople described efforts to strive for Christian unity as “non-negotiable.”

“The Gospel of peace especially concerns us Christians,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. “We consider it impermissible to remain indifferent before the fragmentation of Christendom, particularly when this attitude is accompanied by fundamentalism and explicit rejection of inter-Christian dialogue that ultimately aims at transcending division and achieving unity.”

“The obligation of striving for Christian unity is non-negotiable,” he continued. “The responsibility to continue the efforts of the pioneers of the Ecumenical Movement along with the justification of their vision and labor rest on the younger generation of Christians.”

