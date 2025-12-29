Catholic World News

Ohio bishop grants Mass dispensation amid immigration enforcement actions

December 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Earl Fernandes of Columbus, Ohio, has granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days to “all those persons who reasonably fear being detained, even those with proper legal documentation, who fear separation from the families, experience intimidation because of their status or ethnic background, or other actions of immigration enforcement.”

The dispensation, issued on December 23, concludes on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, the last day of the Christmas season.

