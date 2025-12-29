Catholic World News

Archpriests close jubilee holy doors at Lateran, St. Paul’s basilicas

December 29, 2025

As the 2025 jubilee year draws to a close, the archpriest of the Archbasilica of Saint John Lateran closed the holy door there on December 27. The archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls closed the holy door there the following day.

“Today, by closing the Holy Door, we raise to the Father a hymn of thanksgiving for all the signs of His love for us, while we keep in our hearts the awareness and hope that His embrace of mercy and peace remains open to all peoples,” said Cardinal Baldassare Reina, archpriest of the Lateran Basilica.

Cardinal James Harvey, archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, preached that passing through the holy door entailed abandoning “pretensions of self-sufficiency,” along with entrusting oneself to “the One who alone can give full meaning to our lives.”

The jubilee year also concluded in the world’s dioceses on December 28. Pope Leo XIV will end the ordinary jubilee year, held every 25 years, with the closing of the holy door at St. Peter’s Basilica on January 6.

