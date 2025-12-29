Catholic World News

Amid pre-election violence, leading Ugandan prelate calls for repentance

December 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on @UgandaEpiscopal

CWN Editor's Note: Amid violence ahead of the 2026 Ugandan general election, the chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference called for repentance, reconciliation, and forgiveness.

Violence, hatred, and other evils “represent a departure from the commands given by our Lord to his followers,” Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityan wrote in his Christmas message. “The events we are witnessing around the campaigns and other forms of human interactions call for repentance, forgiveness, and conversion, knowing that God is always merciful and loving.”

