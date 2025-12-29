Catholic World News

Let us be reborn, as St. Stephen was, Pope tells pilgrims

December 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his St. Stephen’s Day Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV upheld the protomartyr as an example of following Jesus and forgiving others.

After reflecting on the opposition that following Jesus provokes, Pope Leo said:

Like Jesus, Stephen died forgiving others because of a force more real than that of weapons. It is a gratuitous force, already present in the hearts of all, and which is reawakened and shared in an irresistible way when we begin to look at our neighbor differently, offering them attention and recognition. Yes, this is what it means to be reborn, to come once more into the light, this is our “Christmas!”

“Let us now pray to Mary and contemplate her, blessed among all women who give life and counter arrogance with care, and distrust with faith,” the Pope concluded. “May Mary bring us into her own joy, a joy that dissolves all fear and all threats, just as snow melts before the sun.”

