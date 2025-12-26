Catholic World News

18th-century church in Edinburgh desecrated on Christmas Eve

December 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An 18th-century church in Edinburgh, Scotland, was desecrated on Christmas Eve, during the hours when the church was open for prayer between the Christmas Eve Vigil Mass and Midnight Mass.

“We ask prayers for reparation tonight on this Vigil of the Lord’s Nativity, for the attack upon the Child Jesus, taken from the throne above the altar; also for the desecration of relics in the Lady Chapel, violence at the crib in the side aisle, and blood spilled in the sanctuary, side chapel and nave,” St. Patrick’s Church said in a statement.

