Do not despair over possibility of Venezuelan bombing, Trinidad vicar general preaches

December 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Christmas homily, the vicar general of Trinidad and Tobago’s sole diocese spoke of fears that “Venezuela might bomb Trinidad, and so we have this specter. We have this darkness that is over us.”

“It is not a cause for despair, because Scripture tells us a light shines in the dark, and the darkness did not overcome,” said Father Martin Sirju, as he preached at the cathedral in Port of Spain, the nation’s capital.

Father Sirju also called on the wealthy not to hoard toilet paper and other supplies, but instead to remember the poor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

