Nigerian priest shot on Christmas Eve

December 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raymond Njoku, an assistant priest at a parish in Ogbaku in Nigeria’s Imo State, was shot on Christmas Eve as he drove back to the parish rectory.

“His vehicle was riddled with bullets, but by God’s grace, none hit any vital organ,” an official of the Archdiocese of Owerri told the Lagos-based Vanguard. “His right hand was injured. He feigned death, and the gunmen fled.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

