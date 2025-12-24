Catholic World News

Pope calls for Christmas truce, criticizes Illinois governor for signing assisted-suicide bill

December 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking with journalists yesterday as he departed from his weekly visit to Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV called for a 24-hour Christmas truce around the world.

“I once again make this appeal to all people of good will: that, at least on the feast of the birth of the Savior, one day of peace may be respected,” Pope Leo said.

The Pope also criticized Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois for signing assisted suicide legislation. The Pontiff revealed that during a recent meeting with the governor, “we were very clear about the need to respect the sacredness of life, from beginning to end.”

The Pope invited all “to reflect on the nature of human life, on the value of human life. God became human like us in order to show us what it truly means to live human life.” The Pope prayed that “respect for life may grow once again at every moment of human existence, from conception to natural death.”

