Illinois governor meets with Pontiff

November 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois in an audience yesterday.

The governor tweeted that “it was an honor for [my wife] and me to meet with @Pontifex—a son of Illinois—to express the pride and reverence of the people of this great state. Pope Leo XIV’s message of hope, compassion, unity, and peace resonates with Illinoisans of all faiths and traditions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

