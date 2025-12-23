Catholic World News

Pope praises Brother Lawrence’s Practice of the Presence of God

December 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has written an introduction to the Vatican publishing house’s new edition of The Practice of the Presence of God, a spiritual classic written by the Carmelite friar Brother Lawrence (c. 1614-1691).

“Together with the writings of Saint Augustine and other books, this is one of the texts that have most shaped my spiritual life and have formed me in what the path can be for knowing and loving the Lord,” Pope Leo wrote.

“The path Brother Lawrence points out to us is simple and arduous at the same time,” Pope Leo continued. “Through the path that Brother Lawrence proposes to us, little by little, as the presence of God becomes familiar and occupies our inner space, the joy of being with Him grows, graces and spiritual riches blossom, and even daily tasks become easy and light.”

Earlier this month, during his December 2 press conference on the flight from Lebanon to Rome, the Pope spoke about the influence Brother Lawrence’s work has had upon his life.

