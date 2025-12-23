Catholic World News

Statue of Our Lady of Hope brought to St. Peter’s Basilica for Christmas

December 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A wooden statue of Our Lady of Hope has been brought from the southern Italian town of San Marco to St. Peter’s Basilica, where it will be venerated during the Christmas season.

The 2025 jubilee year, whose theme is hope, concludes in the world’s dioceses on December 28, and in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 6.

