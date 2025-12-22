Catholic World News

Foster missionary attitude, Pope urges Roman Curia [news analysis]

December 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 22 address to the leaders of the Roman Curia, Pope Leo XIV insisted that the work of the Vatican should be characterized by a missionary attitude and a spirit of communion.

The Pope’s annual exchange of Christmas greetings with the Roman Curia has an opportunity for the Pontiff—especially, as in this case, a new Pontiff—to set priorities for the Vatican leadership. Pope Leo stressed the need for “the missionary transformation of the Church,” while adding that this transformation must be closely linked to a spirit of communion among the Church’s leaders, and between the leaders and the people.

Under Pope Francis, the papal address to the Curia had blunt criticism, even outright scolding of prevailing attitudes at the Vatican. Pope Leo’s tone was much gentler, but his message did include cautions against the rivalries and turf battles that can arise among Church leaders.

Mission and communion

Pope Leo praised his predecessor at the start of the speech, saying of Pope Francis: “His prophetic voice, pastoral style and rich magisterium have marked the Church’s journey in recent years.” He also sounded some of the themes that prevailed especially at the start of the last pontificate.

“By her very nature, the Church is outward-looking, turned toward the world, missionary,” Pope Leo said. He said that the Curia should always seek to “make progress in the missionary transformation of the Church, who draws her inexhaustible strength from the mandate of the Risen Christ.”

Toward that end, the Pope said, the Vatican should work to advance the cause of evangelization, in a spirit of “pastoral solicitude in service to the particular churches and their pastors.” He concluded by again saying, “We need an ever more missionary Roman Curia.”

To be missionary, however, requires a spirit of communion, Pope Leo said. He urged Curial officials to work cooperatively, guarding against competition and rivalry and inter-office conflicts, working toward “genuine fraternal friendship” among Vatican officials. Quoting St. Augustine, as he so frequently does, the Pope said: “In all human affairs, nothing is truly cherished without a friend.”

“Is it possible to be friends in the Roman Curia?” asked the Pontiff—who, during his months as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, saw the effects of bureaucratic conflicts. He said:

Thus, in interpersonal relationships, in internal office dynamics, or in addressing questions of faith, liturgy, morality and more besides, there is a risk of falling into rigidity or ideology, with their consequent conflicts.

To guard against such friction, the Pope encouraged the Curial leaders to bear in mind that “we are not mere gardeners tending our own plot, but disciples and witnesses of the Kingdom of God.” He concluded with an insistent reassurance that “mission and communion are possible if we place Christ at the center.”

