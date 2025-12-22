Archbishop Coakley defends immigration stance in TV interview
December 22, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley, the president of the US bishops’ conference, defended the American bishops’ focus on immigration in a Sunday television interview, saying that the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration has caused “fear in a rather widespread manner.”
The archbishop acknowledged the nation’s right to control its own borders. But he said that the Trump approach has created “a lot of anxiety,” and the US bishops wanted worried immigrants to know: “We hear you, we’re aware of your suffering of your fears, and we fully intend to accompany you during this difficult time.”
Archbishop Coakley said that he had not yet met President Trump but looked forward to speaking with him soon.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
