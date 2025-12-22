Catholic World News

Archbishop Coakley defends immigration stance in TV interview

December 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley, the president of the US bishops’ conference, defended the American bishops’ focus on immigration in a Sunday television interview, saying that the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration has caused “fear in a rather widespread manner.”

The archbishop acknowledged the nation’s right to control its own borders. But he said that the Trump approach has created “a lot of anxiety,” and the US bishops wanted worried immigrants to know: “We hear you, we’re aware of your suffering of your fears, and we fully intend to accompany you during this difficult time.”

Archbishop Coakley said that he had not yet met President Trump but looked forward to speaking with him soon.

  • Posted by: frjimt.stjudes7938 - Dec. 22, 2025 5:21 PM ET USA

    No credibility as they were silent the whole time biden let them in as if it were a park at dizney

