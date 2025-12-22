Catholic World News

Priestly formation is key, Pope writes in new apostolic letter

December 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “A fidelity that generates the future is what priests are called to today,” Pope Leo XIV says, in the opening line of a new apostolic letter on priestly formation.

The papal document, entitled Una Fedelta che Genera Future, was released on December 22, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vatican II documents on priestly formation and priestly ministry. In it the Pontiff challenges priests to be conscious of the call from God that drew them to the priesthood. He assures them that their fidelity to priestly ministry will be strengthened “when we passionately remember the sound of the voice of the Lord who loves, chooses and calls us.”

The need for that fidelity has been dramatized in recent years by the crises that have rocked the Catholic world, “caused by abuses committed by members of the clergy,” the Pope observes. He adds notes the unfortunate increase in the number of priests leaving the ministry. The Pope writes:

Only priests and consecrated persons who are humanly mature and spiritually solid – in other words, those in whom the human and spiritual dimensions are well integrated and who are therefore capable of authentic relationships with everyone – can take on the commitment of celibacy and credibly proclaim the Gospel of the Risen One.

Pope Leo calls for greater attention to a spirit of fraternity among priests, and suggests exploring “possible forms of community life” to strengthen those bonds. He also encourages priests to recognize that they are not called to “dominate or take on all tasks themselves,” but should work humbly in cooperation with the laity.

