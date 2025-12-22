Catholic World News

New Florida bishop’s parish has perpetual adoration, 68 hours of weekly Confession

December 22, 2025

Pope Francis has named Father Manuel de Jesus Rodriguez, the pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Corona, New York, as the new bishop of Palm Beach, Florida.

Born in the Dominican Republic in 1974, Rodriguez entered the Salesian order in 1993 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2004. Father Rodriguez became a priest of the Diocese of Brooklyn in 2012 and was named pastor of the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in 2020.

The predominantly Spanish-speaking parish, according to a pre-Advent church bulletin, has perpetual Eucharistic adoration and the daily recitation of the Rosary. The parish has four priests, and each week, they celebrate 11 weekday Masses, three Saturday evening Masses, and nine Sunday Masses. There are 68 scheduled hours of Confession each week, including 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Monday through Friday.

Father Rodriguez succeeds Bishop Gerald Barbarito, 75, Palm Beach’s bishop since 2003.

