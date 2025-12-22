Catholic World News

Surprise papal visit to Italian Senate library

December 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made an unexpected visit to the Italian senate library on December 18.

There, he viewed the Borso d’Este Bible, a 15th-century Bible typically kept in Modena, Italy, but now on loan to the Senate.

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made an unexpected visit to the Italian senate library on December 18.

