Action Alert!
LAST DAY and $17,418 left to secure a must-win MATCHING GRANT to continue in 2026! Your gift DOUBLED until Dec 19—Please help!
Catholic World News

‘Maximum security’ planned for Pakistan’s churches at Christmas

December 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Regional governments in Pakistan have “implemented special measures to ensure maximum security near Christian churches” at Christmas, the Fides news agency reported.

“There is widespread fear of terrorist attacks in Pakistani society,” said Father Qaisar Feroz, OFM Cap, communications officer for the bishops’ conference. “The government’s plan for alerting and protecting sensitive locations also includes churches, especially during the Christmas season.”

Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 252 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world. 95% of Pakistan’s people are Muslim; 2% are Christian, and 1% are Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri19 December
Advent

December 19, O Root of Jesse (O Radix Jesse); Ember Friday

Image for December 19, O Root of Jesse (O Radix Jesse); Ember Friday

Today is the Third of the O Antiphons, O Radix Jesse (O Root of Jesse). Christ the King, the Lord! Divine Wisdom, Adonai, the powerful God, is at the same time man with flesh and blood of the house of Jesse, the father of King David. Truly, the right of kingship has now passed from the house of…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: