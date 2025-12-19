Catholic World News

War refugees are dying of hunger, Congolese bishop says

December 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop on the front line of the military conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spoke of bleak conditions in refugee camps and the death of displaced persons from hunger.

Some who have fled the advance of the M23 paramilitary group are “crammed into refugee camps, others in stadiums and open spaces, exposed to the harsh conditions of this rainy season, without blankets, food, or medicine,” Bishop Sébastien Joseph Muyengo Mulombe of Uvira told Vatican News.

