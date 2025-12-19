Catholic World News

Pope Leo: The human person, not capital, should be at the center of work

December 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received representatives of an organization of Italian labor consultants and reflected on “three aspects that I consider particularly important: the protection of human dignity, mediation, and the promotion of safety.”

“At the center of any work dynamic there should be neither capital, nor market laws, nor profit, but the person, the family, and their well-being, to which everything else is functional,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place yesterday in the Apostolic Palace. “This centrality, constantly affirmed by the social doctrine of the Church, must be kept in mind in all business planning and design, so that workers are recognized in their dignity and receive concrete responses to their real needs.”

