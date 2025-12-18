Action Alert!
Vatican dicastery moves candidates toward beatification

December 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On December 18, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints issued a series of decreed, moving fifteen candidates forward on the bath to beatification.

The decrees:

  • certified a miracle attributed to the intercession of Enrico Ernesto Shaw, an Argentine layman who died in 1962;
  • attested to the martyrdom of Ignacio Aláex Vaquero, a seminarian, and ten companions who died in Madrid in 1936 and 1937;
    • and
  • proclaimed the “heroic virtues” of Joseph Panjikaran, an Indian priest; Berardo Atonna, an Italian Franciscan; and Sister Caterina dello Spirito Santo, an Italian Dominican religious.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

