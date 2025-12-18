Catholic World News

Confirmed: Bishop Hicks to head New York archdiocese

December 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Confirming widespread reports, Pope Leo XIV has named Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, to succeed Cardinal Timothy Dolan as Archbishop of New York.

In a Vatican News interview, Bishop Hicks said: “All I want to do is God’s will, and however God moves me to be a leader in New York, I want to follow that and just give all of my mind, heart, and soul.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

