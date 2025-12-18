Action Alert!
Poor nations should have access to benefits of information society, Vatican diplomat says

December 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting devoted to the 20th anniversary of the World Summit on the Information Society, a Vatican diplomat said that it is “important that the benefits of the Information Society are accessible to all, particularly in developing countries.”

“Enhanced international cooperation, conditions and policies that foster economic growth and development by facilitating investment, innovation, and effective governance, and both financial and technological resources are therefore needed to address current digital divides,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said in remarks released yesterday.

Archbishop Caccia also praised a UN document for affirming “the necessity of effective ethical management and regulatory frameworks, to ensure the protection of all users, particularly children, from the potential harms.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

