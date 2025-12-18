Catholic World News

Pope attends elementary school’s Christmas concert

December 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: During his weekly visit to the papal residence at Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV attended a Christmas concert at the Pontifical Paul VI School, a local primary school.

“It was beautiful to listen to Christmas songs in Italian, Latin, English, and Spanish,” Pope Leo said at the conclusion of the December 16 concert. “God wished to communicate to all of us the gift of love: this is what Christmas is.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!