Prepare for Christmas by going to Confession, Pope Leo advises

December 18, 2025

At the conclusion of his December 17 general audience, Pope Leo XIV recommended Confession in preparation for Christmas and praised the custom of the Christmas novena.

“May the last days of Advent be a time of reflection and prayer for you,” Pope Leo said to Polish-speaking pilgrims. “Prepare yourselves for the coming of Jesus, especially through the Sacrament of Penance and retreats, through which you will experience true peace, joy and meaning in life.”

Addressing Portuguese-speaking pilgrims, the Pope also commended the practice of the Christmas novena in the days leading up to the celebration of Christ’s birth.

“We are in the Christmas novena, which, rich in traditions in some of your communities, becomes for everyone a renewed opportunity to gladden the heart, preparing it for the imminent birth of the Son of God,” Pope Leo said. “May Our Lady of Hope accompany you in this spiritual endeavor and always protect you and your families.”

In its English translation of the Pope’s general audience, the Vatican omitted the Pope’s words about the Sacrament of Penance and the Christmas novena, as well as other words that he addressed to non-English-speaking pilgrims.

