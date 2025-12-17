Catholic World News

Uganda confirms arrest of missing priest

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Ugandan army has confirmed that a priest who has been missing since December 3 is in custody, having been seized for “involvement in violent subversive activities against the state.”

Father Deusdedit Ssekabira was abducted by armed men, who did not identify themselves and showed no warrant for his arrest, according to witnesses. The Diocese of Masaka has called his abduction a “grievous wound,” and human-rights lawyers have demanded his release.

