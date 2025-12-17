Catholic World News

Illinois bishop to head New York archdiocese?

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, will soon be named by Pope Leo XIV to become the next Archbishop of New York, according to multiple media reports.

The Vatican has not yet announced the appointment. But the retirement of New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is 75, is believed to be imminent.

Bishop Hicks, who is 58, is a native of Chicago, where he spent his youth in the same neighborhood as the future Pope Leo. He was named vicar general of the Chicago archdiocese by Cardinal Blase Cupich in 2015, and ordained as an auxiliary bishop in 2018. He was named Bishop of Joliet by Pope Francis in 2020.

