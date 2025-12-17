Catholic World News

Oakland diocese offers $242M to abuse victims

December 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on NBC Bay Area

CWN Editor's Note: Amid bankruptcy proceedings, the Diocese of Oakland, California, has offered $242 million to settle lawsuits filed by 350 people who allege they were sexually abused by clergy.

“Everyone knows it’s not fair, everyone knows it’s not morally right, and everyone knows it is just plain inadequate,” said Rick Simons, attorney for the plaintiffs, who had previously rejected a $165-million settlement offer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

