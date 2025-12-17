Catholic World News

Prayer outside abortion clinic protected by law, Spanish court rules

December 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: A court in Spain’s Basque Country acquitted 21 peaceful pro-life protestors of harassment charges.

The participants in the prayer vigil, who took part in a 40 Days for Life campaign, stood 50 feet from an abortion clinic and displayed posters with messages like “you are not alone, we are here to help you.”

The court ruled that the protestors had “done nothing more than exercise their free right of assembly” and behaved in an “exquisitely peaceful manner.” Prosecutors had sought five-month prison sentences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!