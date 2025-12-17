Catholic World News

Cardinal Chow dismisses claims of religious persecution in Hong Kong

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Hong Kong dismissed claims of religious persecution there.

Recalling a journalist’s question during a trip to Australia, Cardinal Stephen Chow, SJ, said that “I don’t perceive any religious persecution here.”

“We can freely attend church, regardless of age; Catholics can run schools in Hong Kong and talk about religion in schools; Caritas Hong Kong offers a variety of services to citizens, many of which are funded by the government,” added Cardinal Chow, appointed Hong Kong’s bishop in 2021.

