Vatican Christmas tree, Nativity scene inaugurated in St. Peter’s Square

December 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Raffaella Petrini, president of the Governatorate of the Vatican City State, presided at the inauguration of the Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square on the evening of December 15 (video).

The tree comes from the northern Italian Diocese of Bolzano-Bressanone; the Nativity scene comes from the southern Italian Diocese of Nocera Inferiore-Sarno.

