Action Alert!
3 days and $36,867 left to secure a must-win MATCHING GRANT to continue in 2026! Your gift DOUBLED until Dec 19—Please help!
Catholic World News

Liturgy, governance on agenda for January meeting of cardinals

December 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dianne Montagna

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has told members of the College of Cardinals that at a special consistory in January, he wants the cardinals to discuss church governance, synodality, and liturgy.

These agenda items for the meeting—which is scheduled for January 7 and 8—were disclosed in a letter to the cardinals, according to a report in the Italian daily Il Giornale.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue16 December
Advent

Tuesday of the Third Week of Advent

Image for Tuesday of the Third Week of Advent

We are the blind offspring of the children of pitiful Eve Bringing with us the shadows born of an age-old error. But when God deigned to assume the mortal form Of a human nature, then came forth from the Virgin A world of salvation.... —Carmen 4, Sedulius The Roman…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: