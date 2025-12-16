Catholic World News

Liturgy, governance on agenda for January meeting of cardinals

December 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dianne Montagna

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has told members of the College of Cardinals that at a special consistory in January, he wants the cardinals to discuss church governance, synodality, and liturgy.

These agenda items for the meeting—which is scheduled for January 7 and 8—were disclosed in a letter to the cardinals, according to a report in the Italian daily Il Giornale.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

