Catholic World News

Michigan AG releases report on alleged abuse in Diocese of Grand Rapids

December 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Michigan Dept. of Attorney General

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Dana Nessel of Michigan released “Diocese of Grand Rapids: A Complete Accounting,” a 335-page report on allegations of clerical sexual abuse in the diocese.

“The investigation into the Diocese of Grand Rapids did not reveal any allegations of the sexual abuse of a minor regarding priests in active ministry,” the diocese said in its response. “No criminal charges resulted from this investigation.”

The diocese added:

During the 75-year period in the report, more than 1,000 priests served in our diocese. The report details the reported abuse of 152 victim-survivors by 51 priests.



The sexual misconduct allegations of 14 priests involve adults. While immoral, these actions are not in violation of Michigan law. The Attorney General has not filed criminal charges against any of these priests.



The vast majority of reported abuse cases in our diocese are very old, with most occurring from 1970-1979. The fact that no charges were filed against priests in the Diocese of Grand Rapids and that all alleged conduct involving a minor occurred before 2002 is evidence that our safe environment programs are working.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!