Catholic World News

USCCB president expresses prayerful solidarity with Jewish community following Sydney shooting

December 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, told Jewish leaders that the Bondi Beach shooting is “a painful reminder that hatred remains a threat to our lives, our communities, and the bonds that unite us.”

Hanukkah, which “commemorates an event in salvation history cherished by Catholics as well as Jews, proclaims the truth that light endures, even when darkness seems overwhelming,” Archbishop Coakley said in his letter, released yesterday. “I wish the Jewish community to know that the Catholic community stands with them in sorrow and in resolve, committed to friendship that does not waver when fear threatens to paralyze us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!