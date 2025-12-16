Action Alert!
Papal appeal for peace in DR Congo

December 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV appealed for peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the military campaign by the M23 rebel group continues.

“I am following with deep concern the resumption of fighting in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Pope Leo said following his Sunday Angelus address. “While expressing my closeness to the people, I urge the parties in the conflict to cease all forms of violence and to seek constructive dialogue, respecting the ongoing peace process.”

