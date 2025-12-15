Catholic World News

Record 12.8 million pilgrims visit Guadalupe shrine

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A record 12.8 million pilgrims visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City for the December 12 feast day of the Patroness of the Americas.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke with Pope Leo by phone on the feast day and renewed her invitation to the Pontiff to visit Mexico.

