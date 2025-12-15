Catholic World News

Rejoice, for Jesus is our hope, Pope tells pilgrims on Gaudete Sunday

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for yesterday’s Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo reflected on the Gospel reading at Mass (Matthew 11:2-11) and said that Christ “opens the eyes of man to the glory of God.”

Christ “gives voice to the oppressed and to those whose voices have been silenced by violence and hatred,” Pope Leo said. “He defeats ideologies that make us deaf to the truth. He heals the ailments that deform the body.”

The Pope concluded, “Let us rejoice, since Jesus is our hope, especially in times of trial, when life seems to lose meaning and everything appears darker, words fail us, and we struggle to understand others. May the Virgin Mary, model of expectant hope, attentiveness, and joy, help us to imitate the work of her Son by sharing bread and the Gospel with the poor.”

