On Guadalupe feast day, Pope prays that leaders shun lies, hatred, division, disrespect for life

December 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video) on December 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The Pontiff prayed that the Blessed Virgin “teach nations that want to be your children not to divide the world into irreconcilable factions, not to allow hatred to mark their history or lies to write their memory.”

“Instruct their leaders in their duty to safeguard the dignity of every person during all stages of their life,” he added.

