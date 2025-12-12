Action Alert!
Filioque clause ‘no longer an obstacle,’ says Vatican cardinal

December 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity, believes that two theological issues that have blocked ecumenical progress with the Orthodox churches can now be overcome.

Debates over the filioque clause and papal infallibility “can be resolved in such a way that they no longer represent an obstacle” to union with the Orthodox churches, the German cardinal said, in an interview with Die Tagespost.

Cardinal Koch said that in pursuing ecumenical efforts, it is crucial to ask: “What unity do we actually want?” He said that some Protestant denominations hope for an accord in which all Christian communities recognize each other. “This,” he said, “is a completely different idea, which is incompatible with the Catholic view.”

