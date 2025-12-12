Catholic World News

Pope, leading Italian rabbis discuss need to combat anti-Semitism

December 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Comunità Ebraica di Roma

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Riccardo Di Segni, the chief rabbi of Rome, and Rav Alfonso Arbib, chief rabbi of Milan and president of the Assembly of Rabbis of Italy, in an audience yesterday.

Pope Leo and the rabbis discussed the urgent need to combat anti-Semitism, according to the Jewish Community of Rome. The community described the “reciprocal respect” during the meeting as “profound.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!