Leading Polish bishops meet with Pope, say papal visit is needed

December 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During a papal audience that took place yesterday, the officers of the Polish Episcopal Conference invited Pope Leo XIV to visit Poland—a visit that the bishops described as “eagerly awaited and needed.”

The Pope, in turn, said that “he already has a lot of things on his calendar in 2026 and 2027, but that he will take [the invitation] into consideration,” according to the episcopal conference.

The Pope and the prelates also discussed Church-state relations, the sexual abuse crisis, and the current activities of the Polish episcopate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

