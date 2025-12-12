Catholic World News

Christian archaeology can contribute to ecumenism and evangelization, Pope tells pontifical institute

December 12, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received faculty and students of the Pontifical Institute of Christian Archaeology on December 11, the 100th anniversary of its establishment by Pope Pius XI, and said that Christian archaeology is its own specific discipline that can contribute to ecumenism, diplomacy, and evangelization.

Noting that he had issued an apostolic letter on the importance of archaeology earlier in the day, Pope Leo offered additional reflections in his Italian-language address:

At a time when Christian archaeology is sometimes viewed as a subdivision of medieval archaeology, the Pope encouraged the institute’s members to support Christian archaeology as a discipline with its own “epistemological status” and “scientific and professional dignity”

Christian archaeology “can be a valid instrument for ecumenism: in fact, the different confessions can recognize their common origins through the study of Christian antiquities and thus foster the aspiration to full communion.”

“I also urge you to take part, through your studies, in that ‘diplomacy of culture’ of which the world is in great need in our day ... You too can contribute to building bridges, to fostering encounters, to nurturing harmony.”

The Pontiff concluded:

Finally, I would like to recall a passage from St. John Paul II’s discourse on the common Christian roots of European nations, in which he said: “Europe needs Christ and the Gospel, because here lie the roots of all its peoples. Listen to this message too!” (November 6, 1981). Among the roots of European society and nations there is certainly Christianity with its literary and monumental sources; and the work of archaeologists is a response to the appeal I have just mentioned.

