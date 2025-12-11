Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Discipleship is key for effective teaching, Pope tells Italy’s Catholic Action movement

December 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to participants in the recent national conference for the educators and leaders of the Italian Catholic Action movement.

In the message, Pope Leo asked the 1,700 attendees to “consider how the life of the educator, his constant human and spiritual growth as a disciple of Christ, sustained by the grace of God, is a fundamental factor at his disposal to give effectiveness to his service to the younger generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

